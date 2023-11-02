Israel-Palestine war: Israel’s northern border heats up with fresh rocket fire
A barrage of rockets wounded two people in the Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona near the Lebanese border. Israel says it has launched fresh strikes in retaliation to the attack in Lebanon. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will on Friday make his first public comments since the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel went to war, a speech which will be closely watched for clues on how the group's role in the conflict might evolve.