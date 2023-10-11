Israel-Palestine war: Arab foreign ministers to meet over Israeli-Palestinian conflict

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Arab League foreign ministers are to meet on Wednesday to discuss ways "to stop the Israeli aggression" against the Gaza Strip, the pan-Arab group said in a statement. The extraordinary session was scheduled in response to a Palestinian request, the statement said.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos