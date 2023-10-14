Israel-Hamas war: Worrying signals for South Asia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
More than 400 Indian and Nepali citizens returned home from war-torn Israel in the first phase of rescue and evacuation operations carried out by their countries. India picked up its citizens from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, as part of 'Operation Ajay' in reaction to the conflict in Israel. Take a look at the next report on how the war in West Asia impacted South Asians.

