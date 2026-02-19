/Israel-Hamas War: Smotrich Sparks Global Outrage With West Bank Emigration Call

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has ignited fierce political and international backlash after advocating what he described as “voluntary emigration” of Palestinians from parts of the West Bank. The controversial remarks have intensified debate over the future of the occupied territories and the broader Israel-Palestine conflict. Smotrich, a prominent far-right leader within Israel’s governing coalition, suggested that encouraging Palestinians to leave certain areas could alter long-term security and demographic realities.