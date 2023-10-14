Israel-Hamas war: Israeli shelling along Lebanon border kills journalist, wounds 6

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Since last week, the Israel-Gaza war has resulted in thousands of casualties. And as the war in between the two rages, innocents continue to face the maximum brunt. In the latest, at least one journalist has been killed and six wounded in shelling by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon.

