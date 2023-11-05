Israel-Hamas war: Is the West on the wrong side of this conflict?

It has been one month since the deadly October 7th assault by Hamas on Israeli territory turned into a full-blown War. Israel's call to lay siege on Gaza found unwavering support from Western allies led by the US and the UK. But as the relentless attack on the Gaza Strip rages on the alarming death toll of civilians the rampant destruction of the region and the looming clouds of war crimes committed by Israeli forces have raised a myriad of questions for its allies.