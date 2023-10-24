Israel govt spokesperson speaks to WION, says 'Israel's mind is on fate of hostages held by Hamas'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 24, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy stated that his nation's goal is to "totally destroy the military and governing capabilities" of Hamas and that military action within the Gaza Strip will occur "at the time of our choosing." The world and the west Asian nation were stunned by the terror attack carried out by Hamas on October 7, in which over 200 Israelis were taken captive and 1400 Israelis died.

