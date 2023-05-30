Israel Armed Forces cheer as ship-mounted Iron Dome aces fresh tests | Details

In 2017, Israel successfully demonstrated a naval variant of the system named c-dome, destroying multiple airborne targets in a live-fire test. The c-dome protects ships and other sea-based strategic assets. The c-dome uses the combat-proven iron dome interceptor, which has already achieved more than 1,500 successful interceptions. The system is designed to effectively protect combat vessels against a large set of modern threats. As per rafael, one of israel's three largest defence companies, the c-dome handles saturation attacks by engaging multiple targets simultaneously. Reaction time is short, and enables automatic and semi-automatic engagements. C-dome components include a multi-round launcher assembly loaded with vertically-launched interceptors. The launcher is installed under the ship deck. The c-dome utilises the ship's own surveillance radar, and does not require a dedicated fire control radar.