Is good sex life key to longevity?

They say fall in love, live long and prosper. Well now science too agrees with it. According to a Japanese research a good sex life can help you live longer. Scientists at Japan's Yamagata university conducted a nine-year-long study to reach this conclusion. They went about their experiment by conducting a study, in which they tracked around 21,000 participants from a range of areas. The participants' medical records and stress level history were taken into account for the same.