Iran's Khamenei breaks silence on protests, remarks on death of 22-year-old

Published: Oct 03, 2022, 05:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Iranian security forces have clashed with students at a prominent university in Tehran. Anti-government protests erupted in Iran in September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the morality police.
