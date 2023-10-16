Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui stabbed to death, found dead in his home | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
In a shocking incident, one of Iran's most prominent filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui, was found dead alongside his wife at their home. According to the reports, the 83-year-old and his wife were found dead with knife wounds in their necks.

