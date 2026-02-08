/Iran Currency Crisis: US Engineered Dollar Shortage, Confirms Scott Bessant

Published: Feb 08, 2026, 10:51 IST | Updated: Feb 08, 2026, 10:51 IST
The United States has openly acknowledged its role in intensifying Iran’s currency crisis, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent admitting that Washington engineered a U.S. dollar shortage that contributed to the collapse of Iran’s currency and sparked widespread protests. Bessent described the move as part of a deliberate economic strategy during testimony before the U.S. Senate, saying sanctions and financial pressure led to runaway inflation and unrest.