Instagram 'permanently removes' account of Robert F. Kennedy Jr over false COVID-19 claims

Feb 12, 2021, 08.35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Instagram account of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of the late US President John F. Kennedy, has been taken down permanently from for 'repeatedly sharing debunked claims over Coronavirus', Facebook, which owns Instagram said in a statement.
