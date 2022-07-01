Inflation in 19 EU nations hits record high

Published: Jul 01, 2022
Record inflation or price hikes across the world are showing no signs of abating. Even as crude prices have softened a bit in the last few weeks, in the latest the price growth in the Eurozone has hit a new record high of 8.6 percent last month.
