Indonesia Elections: Over 200 million Indonesians voters head to the polls
Indonesians have begun voting in their presidential polls current defense minister Prabowo Subianto is the front runner in the elections despite concerns over his human rights record and claims of improper support from outgoing leader Joko Widodo. Over 200 million people in the Southeast Asian Nation are eligible to cast their ballots and choose their next President. Indonesia elections are being touted as the world's largest single elections. Watch to know more!