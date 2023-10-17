India's top court to rule on same-sex marriage today

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
In India, all eyes are on the Supreme Court which will announce today its verdict on the legal recognition of same-sex marriages in the country. This is a landmark case for the LBBTQ+ rights in the country and follows a historic judgment by the Supreme Court in 2018 that decriminalized homosexuality.

