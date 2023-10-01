India’s central bank extends deadline for 2,000-rupee note return

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
In a significant development, the reserve bank of India, RBI, announced an extension of the deadline to return the country's highest denomination 2,000-rupee currency notes. Originally, the deadline was set for September 30th, but it has now been pushed to October 7th.

