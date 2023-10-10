Indian space agency ISRO fights over 100 cyber attacks every day

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO, faces over 100 cyber-attacks daily. With the risk of cyber-attacks being much higher in rocket technology, the chairman of ISRO has said that India's space agency faces more than 100 cyber attacks on a daily basis. Interestingly the possibility of cyber attacks is much higher in rocket technology.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos