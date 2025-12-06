LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Indian scientists spot Milky Way-like galaxy from 12 billion years ago

Indian scientists spot Milky Way-like galaxy from 12 billion years ago

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 06, 2025, 17:49 IST | Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 17:49 IST
Indian scientists spot Milky Way-like galaxy from 12 billion years ago
Indian astronomers have uncovered a cosmic surprise: a mature spiral galaxy, shaped like our own Milky Way, from an epoch when such orderly structures were thought impossible.

Trending Topics

trending videos