Founder of YSR Telangana PartyY.S. Sharmila, the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of A.P. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, joined the Congress here on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Sharmila joined the Congress in the presence of Congress President Malikarjun Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi and the other senior leaders.