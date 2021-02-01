Indian Finance Minister: Seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore to be offered

Feb 01, 2021, 01.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021 in Lok Sabha today. Finance Minister announced, seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore to be offered by major ports in PPP Mode, in FY 2021-2022.
