Mission Smart Cities
Indian army school trains soldiers at high altitude for avalanche rescue
Jan 17, 2020, 10.10 PM(IST)
After a series of avalanches in southern Himalayan region killed dozens, India's High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) were seen utilizing the fresh snowfall to train Indian Army soldiers for avalanche rescue operations.