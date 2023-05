India to be one of 3 superpowers in world, says Karan Bilimoria, founder Cobra Beer| The India Story

How are the economic ties between India and UK proceeding and what role is the diaspora playing in strengthening relations between both countries? Watch Vikram Chandra in conversation with Manoj Ladwa, founder of India Global Forum in the UK, and Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder and chairman of Cobra Beer.