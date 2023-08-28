India: Three houses burnt in the capital of Manipur, Imphal

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Fresh violence was reported in India's Northeastern State of Manipur. Unidentified people burned three houses at a locality in Imphal, the state's capital that has been witnessing violence since May this year. According to officials, firemen rushed to the spot to put off the blaze.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos