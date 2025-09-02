LOGIN
India-Russia ties: Russia to build SU-57 fighter jets in India?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 22:29 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 22:29 IST
#Gravitas Russia is exploring the possibility of building its advanced SU-57 fighter jets on Indian soil. Watch the video to know more on this!

