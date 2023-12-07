videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
India: Lok Sabha Passes Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill, J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 07, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
In a significant legislative move, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (December 6) two bills amending key laws in Jammu and Kashmir.
trending now
UNLV shooting: At least 3 dead in Las Vegas shooting
UN secretary-general invokes Article 99 on Gaza
India: Lok Sabha Passes Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill, J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill
Italy: Georgia Meloni's government exits Belt and Road Initiative by China, BRI criticised | WION
Putin visits Saudi & UAE on West Asia tour; Putin all set to host Iran's Raisi in Moscow | World DNA
recommended videos
Israel PM Netanyahu claims Israel military encircling house of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
Decoding the latest dating trend in town - 'Breadcrumbing' | Lifestyle News | WION
Israel-Hamas war: Israel claims captives were tranquilised and drugged to appear happy
Putin in UAE: Russia asserts its power
Kamla Harris breaks record for tie-breaking senate votes
recommended videos
Israel PM Netanyahu claims Israel military encircling house of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
Decoding the latest dating trend in town - 'Breadcrumbing' | Lifestyle News | WION
Israel-Hamas war: Israel claims captives were tranquilised and drugged to appear happy
Putin in UAE: Russia asserts its power