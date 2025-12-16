/India-Jordan Mark 75 Years of Friendship and Strategic Partnership

India and Jordan marked 75 years of diplomatic relations, celebrating decades of cooperation in trade, culture, and strategic partnerships. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized healthcare as a key strategic priority for India during the commemorative events in Amman. The two nations also highlighted joint efforts in business, innovation, and international diplomacy, reinforcing their longstanding friendship. The milestone serves as a reminder of the importance of sustained collaboration and shared goals between India and Jordan. Officials from both countries continue to explore opportunities for enhanced economic, technological, and cultural exchange, strengthening ties for the future.