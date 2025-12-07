/India Issues Show Cause Notice to IndiGo

India is now on day six of its biggest aviation disruption in years, and the government has stepped in to curb rising airfares. The directorate general of civil aviation, or the DGCA, has issued a show-cause notice to indigo. That is in response to the airline's operational failures, which point to serious issues with planning, supervision, and resource management. Earlier, the DGCA, had set up a four-member committee to probe what caused indigo's widespread operational disruptions. The committee's goal was to find ways to avoid similar mishaps in the future. They were tasked with evaluating the gaps in indigo's approach to crew planning, ​operational readiness, and adherence to updated new standards. The real question, though, is, if it is too little, too late.