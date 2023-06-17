India fires torpedo in Arabian Sea - destroys target | What is India preparing for?

"The possibility of a full-fledged war can never be ruled out" - Indian Navy Chief, R. Hari Kumar. India recently fired its indigenously developed Varunastra torpedo, in the Arabian sea, obliterating its target with pin-point precision. In the past few days itself, India showcased its formidable maritime capabilities conducting combined ops with dual aircraft carriers, ships, submarines and aircraft. It has launched strategic naval assets this week and conducted international maritime drills with the navies of France and UAE recently.