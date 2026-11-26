Published: Nov 26, 2026, 21:59 IST | Updated: Nov 26, 2026, 21:59 IST
India is facing a proposed 25% US tariff, but the rate could drop to 17% if New Delhi and Washington finalise a trade agreement. The Trump administration's latest tariff proposal targets 14 trading partners, including India, amid concerns over industrial capacity and trade practices. The development puts the India-US trade negotiations in focus, with potential implications for Indian exporters, businesses and the wider economy.