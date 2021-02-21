India-China 10th round of military talks last for nearly 16 hours

Feb 21, 2021, 06.45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India and China held extensive discussions on the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh at the 10th round of the military talks that lasted for nearly 16 hours on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Saturday.
