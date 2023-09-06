India-Bharat controversy: Political chorus grows to rename nation 'Bharat'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms- In a potential overhaul that could reset the central identification point of the Indian Republic. Leaders from the ruling dispensation have hinted that the official name of the Indian Republic can be changed.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos