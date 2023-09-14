India: Army Colonel, Major, DSP of J&K Police killed in Anantnag gunfight

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
An Indian Army Colonel, a Major, and a police official lost their lives in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

