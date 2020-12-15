'India and Mongolia have strong spiritual ties', says Gonching Ganbold | Mongolian envoy to India

Dec 15, 2020, 04.30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In an exclusive conversation with WION, Mongolian envoy to India Gonching Ganbold says that 'India and Mongolia sharing close relations since last 65 years and have strong spiritual ties'
