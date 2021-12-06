India: 50% of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19 virus

Dec 06, 2021, 11:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India has vaccinated more than 50% of its adults with two jabs within 11 months of the launch of its anti-Covid programme. A total of 127.93 crore doses have been administered with over 85% of the 18+ population covered with at least one dose.
