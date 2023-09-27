India: 12-year-old girl raped in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh police has now initiated a probe after a 12-year-old girl was found lying unconscious, semi-nude and bleeding on Monday. According to the MP police, the minor was found in an unconscious state in Ujjain's Malipura area. The locals informed the police after the minor soaked in blood.

