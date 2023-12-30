videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
In Memoriam: Great sporting legends we lost in the year 2023
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 30, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
There have been some incredible highs that athletes have seen in 2023 but we've also lost some sporting legends. This is our tribute to those who left us this year.
trending now
Russia-Ukraine war: 30 killed in Russian airstrikes across Ukraine
PM Modi in Ayodhya: PM Modi to be welcomed by 1,400 artistes
Report: Tesla to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat, India
New York: Mayor Eric Adams announces preparations to secure Times Square
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian strikes draw condemnation from UN
recommended videos
BRICS group to double in 2024 after Saudi, Iran, UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia join ranks
China Defence Minister Dong Jun's predecessor Li Shangfu missing since August
Ayodhya city decked up for PM Narendra Modi's visit
In Memoriam: Great sporting legends we lost in the year 2023
Israel-Hamas war: IDF says it destroyed the hideout of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza city
recommended videos
BRICS group to double in 2024 after Saudi, Iran, UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia join ranks
China Defence Minister Dong Jun's predecessor Li Shangfu missing since August
Ayodhya city decked up for PM Narendra Modi's visit
In Memoriam: Great sporting legends we lost in the year 2023