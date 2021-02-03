IMF sent $350 Mn cash as COVID-19 financing program to Myanmar before coup

Feb 03, 2021, 05.05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Days before the Myanmar coup unfolded, the International Monetary Fund sent $350 Million to Myanmar. The entire amount was sent in cash, to help the country battle COVID-19 outbreak. Now, what IMF can do to withdraw the funds?
