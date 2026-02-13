/ICE Minnesota Crackdown: Trump Ends Minnesota Immigration Crackdown

The Trump administration has officially ended the controversial immigration crackdown in Minnesota, known as Operation Metro Surge. Federal agents from ICE had conducted widespread enforcement actions across multiple cities, targeting undocumented immigrants. The operation sparked protests, legal challenges, and debates over federal authority versus state rights. Officials now confirm that all ICE activities under this operation have been halted, with agents withdrawing from Minnesota. Supporters say the move restores balance and focuses resources efficiently, while critics argue enforcement is still needed.