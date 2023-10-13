ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand face Bangladesh in Chennai today

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
New Zealand will hope to make it three wins out of three at the ODI World Cup when they take on Bangladesh in Chennai. Captain Kane Williamson will return for a competitive match after a 7-month injury layoff. Last edition's runners up New Zealand have looked in extremely good touch in the tournament so far they first hammered defending champions England in the opening match of the World Cup and then eased past the Dutch as well.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos