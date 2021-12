India's CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others passed away in Wednesday in a deadly IAF chopper crash. The mortal remains of General Rawat and his wife arrived in the national capital, PM Narendra Modi met the family members paid tribute by placing wreath before each of the 13 caskets, last rites will be performed today. People are coming in to pay their last tributes to General Rawat and 11 others.