Hypersonic weapons rob enemies of reaction time & traditional defeat mechanisms; France joins race

France has for the first time tested a hypersonic glide vehicle, a warhead that defies interception thanks to its unpredictable trajectory. A new arms race is afoot. Russia, China and US are aggressively pursuing development and deployment of advanced hypersonic weapons, while others are starting or scaling up their programs. Hypersonic weapons travel 5 times faster than the speed of sound. Conventional weapons have predictable paths, while hypersonic missiles manoeuvre more in flight. Hypersonic rob the adversaries of reaction time and traditional defeat mechanisms.