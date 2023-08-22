Hurricane Hilary: 'Tropical storm brings flooding to Southern California

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
Hurricane Hilary hurtled towards Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Sunday, blanketing the region with heavy rain amid warnings of catastrophic and life-threatening flooding on the peninsula and in the U.S. Southwest. One man died in the Baja California Sur state when a family of five was swept away into the sea while crossing a stream, according to a Mexican official, who also shared images of flooding and roads that were swept away in the area. In the United States, the hurricane disrupted flights and sports games before it arrived.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos