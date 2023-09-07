How much will it cost to change India’s name to Bharat?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
Speculations around rebranding 'India' are soaring. The nation is currently abuzz with doubts. Will 'INDIA' soon be called 'BHARAT'?. How much will it cost the nation to be called 'BHARAT'?

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos