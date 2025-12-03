/How India and Russia Ties Remained One Constant in Ever-changing World Order

Published: Dec 03, 2025, 23:35 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 23:35 IST
India–Russia relations have remained a consistent and strategic partnership despite a rapidly changing global order. This video explores the historical roots, diplomatic engagements, defence cooperation, and economic ties that have kept the two nations aligned for decades. From joint military projects to energy and trade collaborations, India–Russia relations continue to play a significant role in regional and global geopolitics. We also examine how the partnership navigates contemporary challenges, including shifting alliances, global conflicts, and emerging powers.