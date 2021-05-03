How America's pursuit of Bin Laden ended in Abbottabad

May 03, 2021, 04:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The founder of the militant terrorist organisation al-Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden, was killed by US security forces in Abbottabad on May 2, 2011. The confidential mission was conducted by US Seal 6 team.
Read in App