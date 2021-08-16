Hopeful of a peaceful transfer of power says Amar Sinha, former envoy to Afghan

Aug 16, 2021, 12:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
As the Taliban took control of capital Kabul on Sunday and are on their way to take control of the government, WION speaks to Amar Sinha, Former envoy to Afghanistan over the security situation in the country and the future of Afghan women.
