/Hong Kong Polls: Turnout Near Record Low Amid Anger Over Deadly Blaze

Hong Kong's citizens were voting on Sunday in an election where the focus is on turnout, with residents grieving and traumatised after the city's worst fire in nearly 80 years and the authorities scrambling to avoid a broader public backlash. Security was tight in the northern district of Tai Po, close to the border with mainland China, where the fire engulfed seven towers. The city is holding elections for the Legislative Council, in which only candidates vetted as "patriots" by the China-backed Hong Kong government may run.