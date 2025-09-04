/Historic cable crash tragedy: Gloria cable car derails near Avenida da Liberdade in Lisbon

At least 15 people are dead and 18 injured after Lisbon’s iconic Gloria funicular derailed and crashed into a building on Wednesday evening. The historic yellow tram, a popular tourist attraction, lost control near Avenida da Liberdade and reportedly had no brakes. Portuguese officials say the cause remains under investigation, with eyewitnesses describing the impact as "brutal." Among the injured are foreign nationals and a child. Emergency services have confirmed all trapped passengers have been rescued.