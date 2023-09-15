Hijab or economy? Iranians make the choice | The West Asia Post

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
A year ago, Iran descended into chaos. A 22-year-old Kurdish woman was killed in custody. She was Mahsa Amini. A name that is now cemented in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran. What has changed in the last one year? How are things looking like in the Iranian society? Ghadi Francis gets you a report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos